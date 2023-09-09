Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $22.01 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 7.8% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.49. The stock has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

