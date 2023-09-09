NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NICE. William Blair assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

