NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.95. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. 560,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 534,263 shares.The stock last traded at $23.59 and had previously closed at $23.56.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after buying an additional 420,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 416,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.33 and a beta of 0.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

