NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $90.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

