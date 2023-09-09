NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a PE ratio of -213.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -988.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 166,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

