New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

NYMT opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.