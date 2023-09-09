Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $442.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.