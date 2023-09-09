Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $124.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $41,950,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 13,754.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

