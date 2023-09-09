Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $124.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSRGY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
Nestlé Price Performance
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.