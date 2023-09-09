Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Neogen stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -278.64 and a beta of 1.04. Neogen has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $107,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

