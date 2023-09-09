National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$191.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$183.00 to C$191.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. CSFB upped their target price on TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$163.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.
In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$3,560,000.00. Company insiders own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
