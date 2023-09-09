National Bank Financial Weighs in on TFI International Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Cuts Dividend
