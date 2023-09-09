MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

