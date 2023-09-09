MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.