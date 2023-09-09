MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,000 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 132,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 129,664 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,870,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 77,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $196.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,828 shares of company stock valued at $29,252,543. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.