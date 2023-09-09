MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

