MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.59 and its 200-day moving average is $357.13. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

