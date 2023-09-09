MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Workiva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 14.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.
Workiva Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE WK opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Workiva Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
