MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $16.34 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,335,000. Intel accounts for approximately 6.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

