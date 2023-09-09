MYDA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,117,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 1,015,260 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,568,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,443,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5,896.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 507,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 499,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.