MYDA Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Ossiam grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 256.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,528,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REGN opened at $830.69 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

