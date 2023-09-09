MYDA Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,454 shares of company stock worth $13,636,494 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.74 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 2.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

