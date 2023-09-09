MYDA Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Laureate Education by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $25,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAUR stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.16 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

