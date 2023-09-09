MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total value of $130,249.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,454.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total value of $130,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,454.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $327,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,106 shares of company stock worth $18,197,796. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.2 %

Duolingo stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.