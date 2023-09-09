MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $168,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 639,177 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,563,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,912,000 after buying an additional 852,909 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 673,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
