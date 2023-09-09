Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $312.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a 200 day moving average of $285.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 635.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 238,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in Murphy USA by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,055,000 after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

