Morgan Stanley Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $159.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $118.14 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.