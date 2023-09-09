Morgan Stanley Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $113.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASND. Wedbush upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.20.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 44.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

