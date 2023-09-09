Morgan Stanley Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $33.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

VSAT stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $271,334. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Viasat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 364,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Viasat by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 989,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

