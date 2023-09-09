monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) & Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -38.55% -31.01% -21.48% monday.com -7.40% -6.92% -4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 7 1 0 2.13 monday.com 0 2 14 0 2.88

Volatility and Risk

Amplitude presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. monday.com has a consensus price target of $196.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Amplitude.

Amplitude has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplitude and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $238.07 million 6.27 -$93.38 million ($0.88) -14.38 monday.com $519.03 million 14.56 -$136.87 million ($1.00) -171.20

Amplitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplitude, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

monday.com beats Amplitude on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for work management, sales CRM, and software development verticals; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

