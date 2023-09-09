Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 972 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 992,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,917,000 after purchasing an additional 316,954 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $13,042,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

