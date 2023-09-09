Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,788 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $771.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $782.57 and a 200-day moving average of $741.29. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

