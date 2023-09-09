Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $289.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

