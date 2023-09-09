Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,918 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 326,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,865,000 after purchasing an additional 96,078 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.57.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.78. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

