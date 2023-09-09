Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 3.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 72,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $465.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.73 and a 200-day moving average of $490.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

