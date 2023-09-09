Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $36.38 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.68. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

