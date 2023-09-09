Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.