Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ossiam grew its position in BlackRock by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $73,871,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $690.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.