Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

