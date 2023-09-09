Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $518.48 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $540.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

