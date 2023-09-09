Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $211.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

