Mizuho Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

