Missouri Trust & Investment Co Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

