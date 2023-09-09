Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $767,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

MRK opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

View Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.