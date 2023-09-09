Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $631,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average of $236.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

