Missouri Trust & Investment Co Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $386.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.30. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

