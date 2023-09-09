Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 443 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.