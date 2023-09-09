Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

