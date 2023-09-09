Mission Produce (AVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVO

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,467,040. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.