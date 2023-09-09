Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

META opened at $297.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

