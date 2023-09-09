Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP opened at $249.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

